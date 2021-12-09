VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VTGN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 65,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,978. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $373.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

