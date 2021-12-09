VMware (NYSE:VMW) versus PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Financial Analysis

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VMware and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 10 8 0 2.44 PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

VMware presently has a consensus target price of $154.69, suggesting a potential upside of 34.77%. PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.27%. Given VMware’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 16.05% 23.70% 7.63% PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VMware and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $11.77 billion 4.08 $2.06 billion $4.79 23.96 PDF Solutions $88.05 million 13.43 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -24.36

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

VMware has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VMware beats PDF Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

