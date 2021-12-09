Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLVOF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($101.12) target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VLVOF remained flat at $8.35 during trading hours on Thursday.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

