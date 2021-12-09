Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of VRM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 173,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83. Vroom has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vroom stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

