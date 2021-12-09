Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $55.79 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $25.09 or 0.00052421 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $476.56 million and $55.79 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007322 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

