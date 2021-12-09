Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,850,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 68,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,683. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

