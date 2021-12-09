Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

