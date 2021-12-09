Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

HCC opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

