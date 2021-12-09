WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 2,576 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $239.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

