WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 2,762 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $202.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

