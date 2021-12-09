WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

