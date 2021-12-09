Weber (NYSE:WEBR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEBR. Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
Weber stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Weber has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Weber Company Profile
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
