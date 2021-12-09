Weber (NYSE:WEBR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEBR. Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Weber has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.