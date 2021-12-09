Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 36.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

