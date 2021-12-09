Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

