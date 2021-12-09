Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

