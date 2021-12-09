Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2,868.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE HSBC opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.