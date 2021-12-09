Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 552,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TALK shares. Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

Italk stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Italk Inc has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

