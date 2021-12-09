Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 10,042 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 921,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,596 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 186,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

