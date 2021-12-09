Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 484,614 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 484,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Range Resources worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

NYSE:RRC opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

