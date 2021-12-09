Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.