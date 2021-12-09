West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th.

WFG stock opened at C$111.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a PE ratio of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$106.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.69. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$114.37.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 15.970001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

