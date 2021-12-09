Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 126,185 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of American Express by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.77 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.