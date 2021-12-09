Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,733 shares of company stock worth $38,831,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

