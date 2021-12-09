Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 4.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Shares of CNI opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.