Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 90,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

NYSE:ABT opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.