Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

