Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$11.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

