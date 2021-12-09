Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREE. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

FREE stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 134,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

