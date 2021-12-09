WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,825 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at $6,148,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 198,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,100 shares of company stock worth $2,599,300. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.