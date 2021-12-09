Will Hobman Purchases 17,576 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Will Hobman bought 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £278.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.93. NewRiver REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.98) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

