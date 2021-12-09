William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

NYSE AJG opened at $169.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

