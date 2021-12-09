William J. Doherty Sells 165,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APH opened at $83.54 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

