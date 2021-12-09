William J. Doherty Sells 165,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
APH opened at $83.54 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.