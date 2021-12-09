William Sheehy Buys 264 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director William Sheehy purchased 264 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

