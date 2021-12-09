Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Plans $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has raised its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,314. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day moving average is $232.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

