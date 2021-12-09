Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

In related news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.85.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.67. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.