Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 18,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 23,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20.

About Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.