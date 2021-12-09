Wing Finance (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.93 or 0.08588549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.58 or 0.99692842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

