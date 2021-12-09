WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $79.29. 30,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 34,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

