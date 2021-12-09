WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $79.29. 30,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 34,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

