Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $532,100.30

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $532,100.30 and approximately $192.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $8.11 or 0.00016457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.74 or 0.08666420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,410.10 or 1.00265616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.