Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.10% from the stock’s current price.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

