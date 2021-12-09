Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 6.8%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 242,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

