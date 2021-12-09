Yamana Gold’s (YRI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.82 and a 12-month high of C$7.85.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.2108219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

