YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2,129.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day moving average is $189.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.43 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

