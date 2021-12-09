YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 79 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.15 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

