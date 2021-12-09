YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

