YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $605.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $363.00 and a 1 year high of $614.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

