YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,548 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

