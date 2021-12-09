Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $151.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.42.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

