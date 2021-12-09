Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $151.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.
YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.42.
NYSE YUM opened at $131.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72.
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
