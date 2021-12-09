Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.97 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 121,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 40.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.