Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $290.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $292.30 million. ExlService reported sales of $248.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.27. 90,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67. ExlService has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $138.98. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

